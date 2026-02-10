India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Clash to Go Ahead After Pakistan Withdraws Boycott

New Delhi: The highly anticipated India vs Pakistan encounter in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled for February 15, will take place as planned after Pakistan reversed its earlier decision to boycott the match.
In a late-night development, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi approached Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to withdraw the boycott, following persuasion from Bangladesh’s cricket authorities.
Bangladesh had earlier been removed from the tournament after refusing to play in India due to security concerns, with Scotland replacing them.
“In view of the outcomes achieved in multilateral discussions, as well as the request of friendly countries, the Government of Pakistan hereby directs the Pakistan National Cricket Team to take the field on February 15, 2026, for its scheduled fixture in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup,” The Pakistan government in an official statement.
The release also added that the decision aims to protect the spirit of cricket and support the continuity of the sport across participating nations.
Bangladesh Cricket Board chief Aminul Islam had issued a statement urging Pakistan to play, while Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake also called Prime Minister Sharif, requesting an amicable resolution to the impasse.
Naqvi reportedly had a few demands, including resumption of Indo-Pak bilateral cricket and a tri-series involving Bangladesh, to offset the losses faced by the BCB after skipping the tournament. While the tri-series request was rejected and bilateral cricket is outside ICC’s purview, Pakistan ultimately had little choice but to withdraw the boycott, or risk forfeiting points in the World Cup.
The decision ensures that one of the tournament’s most high-profile fixtures will proceed, relieving fans and organisers alike of uncertainty surrounding the marquee clash.