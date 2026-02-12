Karbi Anglong DC orders expulsion of three declared foreigners from Assam

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: The Karbi Anglong district administration has issued another expulsion order against three individuals who were declared foreigners by the Foreigners’ Tribunal (FT) in the district. The orders, issued by newly appointed District Commissioner Aranyak Saikia, IAS, on February 10, 2026, direct the three individuals to leave the territory of Assam and India within 24 hours of receiving the notice.

The individuals named in the orders are Md Tajuddin, son of Md Abdul Kalam and a resident of Lengri village, who was declared a foreigner by the FT Court in FT Case No. 144/2009 (Reference Case No. 200/2008 from SSP (B), Karbi Anglong); Md Khurshed Ali, son of Late Jubed Ali and a resident of Dodo Colony, who was declared a foreigner in FT Case No. 239/2008 (Reference Case No. 288/2007); and Md Amir Hussain, son of Late Nur Islam and a resident of Tila Basti, who was declared a foreigner in FT Case No. 147/2009 (Reference Case No. 229/2008). All three fall under the jurisdiction of Khatkhati Police Station.

Citing Section 2 of the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950, the orders state that their presence in India and Assam is detrimental to the interests of the general public and the internal security of the state. They have been instructed to exit through the Dhubri, Sribhumi (Karimganj), or South Salmara-Mankachar border routes.

The government has warned that in the event of non-compliance, appropriate action will be taken to enforce their removal under the Act. Copies of the orders have been sent to the Senior Superintendent of Police, Karbi Anglong, for execution and compliance reporting; the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) for confiscation of any movable or immovable property in favour of the government; Electoral Registration Officers to delete their names from voter lists; the Supply Department to cancel their ration cards; UIDAI to cancel or freeze their Aadhaar cards; and all district department heads to exclude them from government social security schemes and grants.

The action is part of the Assam government’s ongoing implementation of Foreigners’ Tribunal verdicts aimed at addressing declared illegal immigrants, particularly in districts such as Karbi Anglong. Similar expulsion orders under the same act have been issued in the district in recent weeks, reflecting continued enforcement efforts.

