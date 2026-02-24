Assam Rifles Reaches Out to Villagers, Ex-Servicemen in Manipur

"Assam Rifles distributed essential items to villagers at Waphong village in Kangpokpi, Manipur on 23 February 2026 as part of its ongoing humanitarian outreach initiatives. The initiative was undertaken to provide relief and support to the local population, particularly families affected by the prevailing security situation and related hardships in the region. Essential items comprising daily-use commodities were distributed to address immediate needs and ease the challenges faced by the villagers," it added.