Assam Rifles Reaches Out to Villagers, Ex-Servicemen in Manipur

Imphal: The Assam Rifles conducted two outreach programmes in Manipur on Monday, reaching out to villagers and ex-servicemen in separate initiatives.
In Kangpokpi district, the force distributed essential items to residents of Waphong village as part of its humanitarian outreach. The assistance was aimed at supporting families affected by the prevailing security situation in the region.
Takng to micro-blogging site X, Assam Rifles said it distributed daily-use commodities to help address the immediate needs of villagers and ease hardships being faced by the local population.
"Assam Rifles distributed essential items to villagers at Waphong village in Kangpokpi, Manipur on 23 February 2026 as part of its ongoing humanitarian outreach initiatives. The initiative was undertaken to provide relief and support to the local population, particularly families affected by the prevailing security situation and related hardships in the region. Essential items comprising daily-use commodities were distributed to address immediate needs and ease the challenges faced by the villagers," it added.
In a separate event in Noney district, the paramilitary force organised an interaction with ex-servicemen as part of its continued focus on the welfare of veterans and their families.
The programme saw participation from former personnel of Assam Rifles, the Indian Army and other security forces.
"The interaction provided a meaningful platform for veterans to reconnect with their comrades, share experiences and reminisce about their distinguished service to the nation," Assam Rifles said.
The force said such initiatives reflect its continued commitment to community outreach and veteran welfare in the region.