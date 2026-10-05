Assam CMO Flags Fake AI-Generated Image of Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: The Assam Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) has flagged the circulation of an allegedly fake and morphed image of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on social media, stating that the image was artificially generated and fabricated.

In a statement, the CMO said the image had been created using artificial intelligence and had no basis in reality. It alleged that the fabricated content was deliberately circulated to mislead the public and damage the Chief Minister’s image.

The CMO said a case had been registered and that the people allegedly involved in creating and circulating the image had been identified. Legal proceedings have been initiated against those responsible, and the office said strict action would be taken against all persons found to be involved.

The office described the creation and dissemination of such fabricated content as a misuse of social media and urged users to exercise caution while sharing information online.

The CMO also appealed to social media users not to amplify unverified or fabricated content. It urged those who had shared or reposted the image to verify its authenticity before circulating it further.