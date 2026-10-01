Assam CMO Restates Directions to Ensure CM Convoy Does Not Obstruct Emergency Services

Guwahati: Today, the Assam Chief Minister’s Office restates instructions to all district commissioners and senior superintendents of police to ensure that the Chief Minister’s convoy does not inconvenience the public or obstruct emergency services.

The directive was issued after the incident in Silchar in which an ambulance carrying a critically ill patient was stopped to facilitate the passage of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s convoy. Four police officer were subsequently suspended for alleged negligence of duty. Sarma also apologised to the patient’s family, describing the incident as “unacceptable”.

In a social media post on 1st October , the CMO said the instructions had been restates following directions from the Chief Minister, with officials asked to ensure that the public faces no inconvenience during the movement of his convoy.

The order stated that ambulances, fire brigade and other emergency vehicles must not be obstructed because of VIP convoy arrangements. It further directed officials to ensure unhindered passage for emergency vehicles, even if this requires the Chief Minister’s convoy to be temporarily halted.

“Emergency vehicles, particularly ambulances, fire tenders and police response units, must be given unhindered passage at all times,” the order stated.

The CMO also directed officials to minimise disruption to routine traffic and ensure that the public is not inconvenienced. Meanwhile, the size of the Chief Minister’s convoy has been ordered to be restricted to the minimum number of vehicles required for security and essential operational purposes.

Ministers, MLAs, officials and other dignitaries attending the same programmes have also been directed not to travel alongside the Chief Minister’s convoy. Their vehicles must either reach the destination beforehand or travel separately after the convoy has passed.

The instructions have been issued as standing directions, with officials warned that any deviation would be viewed seriously.