Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s convoy involved in accident; 6 injured

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Six persons including 4 policemen were injured after former Chief Minister and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s carcade hit one civilian vehicle (Creta) near Hatiali under Chabua police station in Dibrugarh on Sunday afternoon.

According to reports, the accident occurred at Hatiali bypass in Chabua while the convoy was heading from Dibrugarh to Sonowal’s native village, Bindhakata. “The injured persons were taken to AMCH immediately in the ambulance of the carcade. All of them including the policemen are out of danger and are being treated at AMCH,” said Dibrugarh SP Gurav Abhijit Dilip.

Also Read: Guwahati: Sarbananda Sonowal terms book fairs ‘pilgrimage sites of knowledge’