Silchar Ambulance: CM Sarma Says 30-Second Halt Had No Link to Patient’s Death

Guwahati: Today, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said the ambulance carrying a critically ill patient in Silchar was stopped for not more than 30 seconds to allow his convoy to pass, and maintained that the brief halt was not linked to the patient’s death.

“The patient was suffering from a liver ailment and the ambulance did not stop for more than 30 seconds, so both do not have any relation,” Sarma said.

The remarks came after Rasuraj Chakraborty, a resident of Bangar in Sribhumi district, died at Silchar Medical College and Hospital today . Chakraborty, who was suffering from a liver-related ailment, had been brought to the hospital after his condition reportedly deteriorated.

The 108 ambulance carrying him was stopped near the Ramnagar ISBT point in Silchar on 30th September to clear the passage for Sarma’s convoy. Videos of the incident later surfaced on social media, triggering widespread criticism.

Sarma said he did not favour travelling in convoys and stressed that ambulances and ordinary commuters should not be stopped for VIP movements.

The Chief Minister had earlier apologised to the patient and his family and ordered an inquiry. Four police personnel were subsequently suspended in connection with the incident.