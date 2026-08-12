Assam Committed to Peaceful Settlement of Arunachal Boundary Dispute: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has reiterated that the state government wants to settle the long-pending boundary dispute with Arunachal Pradesh through talks and established institutional processes, rather than confrontation.

Sarma said on Wednesday that the Assam Cabinet has approved the reconstitution of the committee responsible for pursuing a settlement of the interstate boundary issue.

“We do not want conflict; we want a solution,” the Chief Minister said, stressing that the government remains focused on finding a peaceful and workable resolution.

According to Sarma, significant progress has already been made, with the boundary issue resolved for most of the villages included in discussions between the two states. He expressed hope that the remaining disputed areas would also be settled soon.

“I do not know what information has been given in the Legislative Assembly,” Sarma said, while maintaining that the unresolved issues with Arunachal Pradesh were expected to be addressed at the earliest.

Commenting on the recent incident in Dhemaji, Sarma said the authorities had assured the Assam government that legal action would be taken against those responsible. He noted that the incident occurred in an area where the interstate boundary remains disputed.

The Chief Minister also urged people living along the Assam-Arunachal border to preserve peace and maintain cordial relations. Referring to the Mising and Adi communities, he said their longstanding brotherhood should not be affected by the boundary dispute.

On allegations concerning mining activities, Sarma said there was no coal or stone mining system operating at Bihubar and Santak. He said mining activities were reportedly taking place in Nagaland and argued that Assam could not independently intervene in matters falling under interstate jurisdiction.

“If there is no other option, we will have to approach the Supreme Court,” Sarma said, indicating that judicial intervention could be sought in disputes concerning mining and jurisdiction.

Sarma also urged people not to reach conclusions on complex scientific and technical matters without expert assessment. He said institutions such as the IITs should be allowed to examine such issues before any definitive claims are made.

On the ongoing debate over the causes and circumstances of Assam’s floods, the Chief Minister said the government was ready to initiate an inquiry if such a demand was made.

“If anyone wants an investigation into the floods, we will provide one,” he said.

The Chief Minister’s comments come as Assam continues efforts to resolve interstate boundary disputes through negotiations, legal avenues and institutional mechanisms, to prevent such issues from turning into conflict.