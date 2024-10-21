Assam: Conservationist Dr Purnima Devi Barman Conducts Workshop in Germany

Guwahati: Dr Purnima Devi Barman who has been associated with the conservation of the Greater Adjutant Stork, recently conducted a special workshop at the Wilhelma Zoological and Botanical Garden in Germany. A Panchamrit event was also organised for the Greater Adjutant Stork as a part of the workshop.

A total of twenty participants from the fields of conservation, zookeeping and enthusiasts took part in this workshop. During the event, Dr Purnima Devi Barman shed some light on the rich biodiversity of the state. She also spoke about multiple endangered species found in the region including the Greater Adjutant Stork or Hargila. She also spoke about her experiences in the field of conservation including the inspiring journey of the Hargila Army which is a community-driven conservation initiative by women from rural backgrounds.

The workshop also included a symbolic Panchamrit ceremony for the hatchlings and young chicks of the Greater Adjutant Stork wherein the importance of nurturing and protection of the birds was highlighted. Songs, including the Assamese traditional Naam Kirtan, were also presented during the event. Hand painting and other activities were also undertaken to encourage the participants to work in the field of conservation.