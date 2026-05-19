Assam Cricket Museum Inaugurated in Guwahati; Documentary on State’s Cricket Legacy Released

In a landmark moment for sports in the state, the Assam Cricket Museum was formally inaugurated on Monday at the 91 Yards Club located inside the ACA Stadium Complex at Barsapara in Guwahati, celebrating the rich legacy and evolution of cricket in Assam.

The museum was inaugurated by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in the presence of BCCI Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia, Assam Cricket Association (ACA) President Taranga Gogoi, former cricketers, senior officials and members of the cricketing fraternity.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also officially released a special documentary titled “The Golden Innings - Legacy of Assam Cricket,” which chronicles the inspiring journey of cricket in Assam, highlighting key milestones, memorable achievements and the contributions of legendary cricketers and administrators who played a vital role in shaping the sport in the state.

The newly inaugurated Assam Cricket Museum has been conceived as a tribute to the illustrious history of Assam cricket and houses a rich collection of rare memorabilia, vintage cricket equipment, historic photographs, archival records, trophies and mementoes associated with the game’s journey in the state. The museum aims to preserve the heritage of Assam cricket while honouring the dedication and achievements of those who contributed to its growth over the decades.

The museum and the documentary have been conceptualised under the initiative of BCCI Honorary Secretary and General Secretary of 91 Yards Club, Devajit Saikia, as a lasting tribute to the pioneers and visionaries who popularised and nurtured cricket across Assam.

Speaking during the event, Saikia expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for inaugurating the museum and releasing the documentary. He said the initiative was aimed at preserving the memories and legacy of Assam cricket while showcasing the remarkable transformation of cricket infrastructure in the state over the years.

He further stated that the museum and documentary would inspire future generations of cricketers and sports enthusiasts to carry forward the proud legacy of Assam cricket and strive for greater excellence in the years ahead.

The inauguration ceremony witnessed an overwhelming response from the cricketing community and marked another major milestone in Assam’s growing recognition on the national cricketing map.