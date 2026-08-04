Petroleum Transporters Boycott CRPF-Escorted Convoy From Imphal Despite Security Assurances

IMPHAL: Despite an agreement between the Manipur government and the Core Committee of the Consortium of Manipur Petroleum Product Transporters Fraternity, Retail Outlet Dealers, LPG Distributors and Drivers Association for a security convoy, petroleum product transporters did not join the convoy.

However, 150 empty goods trucks with heavy CRPF security, including COBRA Force, left Imphal for Jiribam.

Earlier, the steering-down strike launched by the petroleum product transporters on July 31 was called off following assurances from the state government regarding enhanced security measures along National Highway-37 amid complaints of "extortion" on the route.

According to a press release issued by the Core Committee of the Consortium of Manipur Petroleum Product Transporters' Fraternity, Retail Outlet Dealers, LPG Distributors and Drivers' Associations, the decision was made after assurances from the Chief Minister, the Home Department and the CAF & PD Department that the existing Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for convoy movement would be reviewed and revised. The revised SOP will be published in the State Gazette as a permanent measure to address extortion-related issues faced by transporters. (ANI)

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