Assam: Devasish Sharma Visits Remote Char Areas in Morigaon

Guwahati: The Newly elected Member of Parliament Devasish Sharma has stepped up efforts to address long-standing issues faced by people of remote riverine char areas in Morigaon . During a visit to several areas under the Lahorighat Assembly constituency, Sharma travelled by motorised boat to reach otherwise inaccessible locations and interact with people to understand their concerns.

The MP visited Garimari, Tengaguri and Chitalmari chars, walking through the settlements and even driving a tractor to reach local residents. During his interactions, he urged parents to prioritise their children’s education and ensure that they attend school despite the challenges of living in remote areas.

As per over access to healthcare, Sharma assured residents that a boat ambulance would be arranged within a month. The service aims to help pregnant women and other patients reach medical facilities in time, particularly during emergencies when conventional transport is difficult to access.

He also promised to make efforts to resolve land-related disputes and address other problems faced by people living in the chars. Sharma further pledged to take steps against the alleged dominance of local strongmen.

Apart from discussing civic issues, the MP spent time with children, joining them in traditional childhood games. He also interacted informally with people and joined them in singing the popular Assamese song “Manuhe Manuhor Babe”, which conveys a message of humanity and solidarity.

Sharma’s assurances have raised expectations among people for improved access to essential services and greater attention to the difficulties faced by communities living in remote riverine areas.