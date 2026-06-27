Boat clinic service transforms healthcare access in Nalbari’s riverine areas

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The boat clinic service has emerged as a vital component of Assam’s public healthcare system, particularly for residents of the state’s remote riverine (char) areas where access to healthcare facilities remains limited. In Nalbari district, the service has been playing a crucial role in delivering essential medical care to thousands of people living in isolated river islands since its launch on March 15, 2009.

Currently, the boat clinic serves 26 char villages across the district, providing healthcare to communities that often have no nearby hospitals or health centres. The medical team comprises a programme officer, a medical officer, a pharmacist, a laboratory technician, two staff nurses, three community health workers, a cook, and two boatmen.

The boat clinic offers a wide range of healthcare services, including maternal and child healthcare, general medical consultations, laboratory investigations, family planning services, immunisation, and public health awareness programmes. During the annual flood season, the team also conducts special health camps to ensure uninterrupted medical support for flood-affected residents.

The initiative has significantly strengthened healthcare delivery in the district. During the financial year 2025–26, the boat clinic organised 315 health camps in Nalbari, benefiting 23,741 people through general healthcare services. It also provided antenatal care to 649 pregnant women and ensured complete immunisation for 554 children.

The service has also contributed to increasing health awareness among people living in riverine areas. During the previous financial year, a total of 309 awareness meetings were conducted on various public health issues.

To further support expectant mothers from remote areas, a waiting room facility has been established at Mukalmua Civil Hospital. Pregnant women from distant char villages can stay there before delivery, with free accommodation and meals provided.

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