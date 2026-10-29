Assam: New Species of Gecko Discovered in Dima Hasao District

Guwahati: A team of Researchers from Mizoram University have discovered a new species of gecko in the rocky habitats of Umrangso in Dima Hasao district. The newly identified species, named Cyrtodactylus diamensis, belongs to the gecko genus Cyrtodactylus. The findings have been published in the Journal of Threatened Taxa, showcasing the ecological significance of the region’s rocky landscapes.

The study was conducted by researchers Krijotiya Thaochen, Mathipi Vabeirureilai, Mara Duaa Hlychho and Hmar Flawte. They examined specimens collected during fieldwork in 2025 and July 2026, with observations conducted over seven nights.

To establish the identity of the species, the researchers analysed its physical characteristics, genetic features and microhabitats. Their findings revealed that Cyrtodactylus diamensis is closely related to Cyrtodactylus arunachalensis, but differs from it in genetic composition and morphological characteristics.

The discovery highlights the importance of continued scientific exploration in Assam, particularly in relatively underexplored rocky terrain of Dima Hasao. The identification of the new species also shows the region’s ecological diversity and the potential for further discoveries through systematic field research.