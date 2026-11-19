Guwahati: Margherita Police intensified their traffic enforcement drive on 19th November, seizing vehicles violating traffic rules and apprehending drivers who attempted to flee police instructions.

Margherita Police launched the intensified enforcement drive following strict directives from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to curb road accidents and improve traffic discipline across the state.

During the November 19 operation, police seized several vehicles found violating traffic regulations. Drivers who attempted to escape despite being instructed to stop were chased down and apprehended by the police.

The enforcement action forms part of wider efforts by Assam Police and the Transport Department to ensure safer roads and encourage motorists to follow traffic rules.

Alongside taking action against traffic violators, Margherita Police adopted a positive approach by recognising motorists who followed traffic regulations. Police personnel distributed chocolates and expressed gratitude to responsible drivers for their cooperation and adherence to traffic rules.

The initiative aimed to encourage motorists to follow traffic regulations voluntarily while spreading awareness about road safety. By combining enforcement with appreciation, police sought to send a message that responsible driving deserves recognition.The enforcement drive comes against the backdrop of rising road accidents in Assam.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said road accidents in the state had increased by 15 per cent. He also highlighted that 25 per cent of reported accidents occurred between 6 pm and 9 pm.

In a post on social media platform , Sarma said the Transport Department and Assam Police had intensified enforcement drives across Assam to address the growing number of road accidents.

According to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the ongoing statewide enforcement campaign focuses on three areas: vehicle fitness, driver sobriety and road safety.

He said: “The ongoing drive aims to ensure that vehicles are roadworthy, drivers are sober and roads remain safe for commuters.”

The Chief Minister also stated: “Road accidents in the State have increased by 15 per cent.”

The statewide campaign involves the Transport Department and Assam Police, with enforcement measures intended to reduce traffic violations and make roads safer for commuters.

The Margherita Police initiative reflects both sides of the campaign: strict action against motorists violating regulations and appreciation for those who demonstrate responsible driving.