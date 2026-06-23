Zubeen Kshetra Adopts Sacred Ambubachi Traditions as Festival Begins

Guwahati: As the sacred Ambubachi Mela begins, Zubeen Kshetra in Sonapur has been changed into a centre of faith and devotion, reflecting the spiritual significance of the annual festival.

The Ambubachi festival started on 22nd June at 9:08 pm, marking the start of a period regarded as highly sacred by devotees across Assam. In keeping with traditional customs associated with the festival, the final resting place of the of renowned singer Zubeen Garg has been respectfully covered with beautiful Gamusas.

Special arrangements have been made by the Zubeen Kshetra Management Committee to observe the occasion. The site, which has become a place of respect for every Assamese people and Zubeen lovers , has been adorned in accordance with Ambubachi traditions, lending it an atmosphere akin to that of a sacred shrine.

The committee has also announced that Zubeen Kshetra will remain closed to visitors throughout the duration of the Ambubachi Mela and will reopen once the festival concludes on 26th June.

Fans,well-wishers and Family members have welcomed the initiative, describing it as a meaningful blend of Assamese cultural heritage, tradition and spiritual observance.