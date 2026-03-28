Four Held in Silchar for Facilitating Illegal Cross-Border Movement

Silchar: Assam Rifles on Friday said it apprehended four individuals, including a Nigerian national, in Silchar during a joint operation with Cachar Police.
The arrests were made on March 25 after security forces acted on specific intelligence and busted a tout network allegedly involved in facilitating illegal cross-border movement from Bangladesh and Myanmar.
According to Assam Rifles, the operation exposed a major network aiding unauthorised border crossings, posing a serious threat to national security and immigration control.
“Acting on specific intelligence, Assam Rifles in collaboration with Cachar Police dismantled a tout network in Silchar. The module facilitated illegal cross-border movement from Bangladesh and Myanmar. Four individuals, including a Nigerian national, were apprehended,” the force wrote on X.
Further investigation is underway.