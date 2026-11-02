Assam: Electricity Bills Likely to Rise as AERC Approves Rs 155.59 Crore Surcharge Recovery

Guwahati: The Electricity consumers in Assam may face an additional financial burden on their monthly power bills after the Assam Electricity Regulatory Commission (AERC) allowed the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited to recover Rs 155.59 crore in accumulated Fuel and Power Purchase Price Adjustment Surcharge (FPPPAS) over five months.

As per an order issued by the commission on 30th October, after a hearing on 28th October, APDCL has been permitted to recover the accumulated surcharge for the period from April to August 2026 in a staggered manner between November 2026 and March 2027.

The decision came after APDCL approached the commission seeking relaxation of certain provisions under the AERC (Fuel and Power Purchase Price Adjustment Surcharge) Regulations, 2024. The company cited delays caused by flood-related disruptions and force majeure circumstances as reasons for the accumulated surcharge.

Under the approved arrangement, the Rs 155.59 crore will be recovered gradually over the five-month period rather than being imposed as a one-time charge.

The commission has directed APDCL to take the impact on consumers into account while determining the monthly surcharge. It has also instructed the company to ensure that the accumulated surcharge is clearly distinguished from the regular monthly FPPPAS applicable during the same period.

Additionally, APDCL must maintain month-wise records of the surcharge levied and recovered, along with supporting calculations and billing details, and submit them to the commission for scrutiny.