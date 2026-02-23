Frequent power cuts, billing grievances frustrate public in Haflong

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: Residents are growing increasingly frustrated over repeated power failures along with prolonged planned shutdowns that are affecting daily life across the district. The situation has become particularly stressful for students preparing for examinations.

On Sunday, a scheduled shutdown was announced for four hours beginning at 6 am. However, electricity supply reportedly resumed only at 11:20 am, stretching the outage beyond the expected time frame in several areas. Many residents said that such extended disruptions had become common, often without clear communication.

Students appearing for ongoing and upcoming examinations are among the worst affected. Several parents expressed concern that frequent outages were disrupting study schedules, especially in households that rely on electricity for lighting, online study materials, and charging essential devices.

Adding to the public resentment are allegations of inflated electricity bills. A number of consumers claimed they were being charged heavily despite facing regular outages. Some questioned why they should be required to pay high bills when supply remained inconsistent. A few consumers also alleged that they had to run from office to office to resolve billing discrepancies.

Residents have urged the concerned authorities to ensure a more reliable power supply and to address billing grievances promptly. They have also called for better communication regarding planned shutdowns to help people prepare in advance and minimize inconvenience.

Also Read: Kalaigaon AASU stages dharna against APDCL over prolonged power cuts