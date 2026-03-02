Assam Expanding Beyond Tea into Major Industrial Hub: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said the state is rapidly broadening its industrial landscape, moving well beyond its traditional identity as a tea-producing region.
Taking to micro-blogging site X, Sarma highlighted that state's economic base now spans a wide range of sectors, including semiconductors, hydrocarbons, manufacturing and hospitality.
“You thought Assam just produces tea? Well, it does that, but today our industrial base has expanded — from semiconductor to hydrocarbons, manufacturing to hospitality and beyond,” he wrote.
Projecting confidence in the state’s growth trajectory, the Chief Minister said the “Advantage Assam” initiative is positioning the state as one of India’s emerging industrial hubs.
He further added that the journey of industrial expansion has only just begun.
The state government has been actively promoting investment and industrial development through policy reforms, infrastructure push and investor outreach programmes aimed at accelerating Assam’s economic transformation.
The state’s strategic location in the Northeast, improved connectivity and proximity to Southeast Asian markets have enhanced its appeal as an investment destination.
The government is also focusing on skill development and job creation to ensure that industrial growth delivers wider economic benefits.