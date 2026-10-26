Zubeen Garg: Himanta Biswa Sarma States Protestors are Risking Trial Process

Guwahati: The Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed concern over what he described as repeated criticism of the judiciary during the trial in singer Zubeen Garg’s death case, alleging that some protesters wanted to disrupt the proceedings.

Commenting on protests demanding justice for Zubeen Garg , Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said questions and opposition directed at the court had emerged since the beginning of the judicial process. “Some protesters have targeted the judiciary, and a section of people wants the trial process to be disrupted”. He alleged that some process had used harsh language against the court and warned that expressions of dissatisfaction directed at judges could affect the administration of justice.

Sarma said the criticism surrounding the case was a matter of concern, suggesting that pressure on the judiciary could have implications for the proceedings.

The remarks come amid continued public attention and protests over the circumstances surrounding Garg’s death in Singapore. The case has sparked widespread demands for accountability across Assam, with the investigation and subsequent legal proceedings closely followed by the Zubeen’s fans and the public.