Assam Exports First Legally Approved Agarwood Consignment Worth Rs 2.35 Crore to Gulf Nations

In a landmark development for Assam’s agro-forest economy, the state has successfully exported its first legally approved consignment of agarwood chips worth Rs 2.35 crore to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to officials and the All-Assam Agarwood Planters and Traders Association, the consignment was dispatched from the cargo terminal of the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport on Wednesday after securing all necessary statutory clearances.

The shipment included 100 kilograms of premium agarwood chips for Saudi Arabia and 12 kilograms for the UAE, marking a significant breakthrough for Assam’s agarwood industry, which has long been seeking access to international markets through legal export channels.

Agarwood, popularly known as Oud in global markets, is regarded as one of the world’s most expensive aromatic raw materials. It is extensively used in luxury perfumes, incense, cosmetics and traditional products, particularly across Gulf nations, Europe and Southeast Asia.

Describing the export as a “historic milestone,” the All-Assam Agarwood Planters and Traders Association said the achievement could open up immense opportunities for growers, traders and entrepreneurs associated with the sector. The association noted that this was the first legally approved export of agarwood chips from Assam, paving the way for a structured and globally competitive industry in the state.

Chairman of the association, Jehirul Islam, said the success came after years of sustained efforts involving scientific research, plantation development, policy advocacy, farmer engagement and compliance with international export regulations.

Furthermore, Industry stakeholders believe the successful export could boost farmer income, encourage large-scale plantation activities and generate employment opportunities, while also positioning Assam as a key player in the international agarwood market.