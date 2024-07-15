Assam: Father Kills 4-Year-Old Daughter In Fit Of Wrath

TINSUKIA: In a horrific incident, a father allegedly attacked and killed his 4-year-old daughter with a sharp weapon at Bebejia under the Pengeri police station in Tinsukia district on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Vikram Munda, reportedly had a domestic altercation with his wife during which he brutally assaulted his own daughter out of rage.

As per reports, the child attempted to evade her father's hands in a desperate attempt to save her life, but Vikram chased her ruthlessly and inflicted lethal wounds on her. The small girl succumbed to injuries immediately.