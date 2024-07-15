Assam: Father Kills 4-Year-Old Daughter In Fit Of Wrath

TINSUKIA: In a horrific incident, a father allegedly attacked and killed his 4-year-old daughter with a sharp weapon at Bebejia under the Pengeri police station in Tinsukia district on Sunday.
The accused, identified as Vikram Munda, reportedly had a domestic altercation with his wife during which he brutally assaulted his own daughter out of rage.
As per reports, the child attempted to evade her father's hands in a desperate attempt to save her life, but Vikram chased her ruthlessly and inflicted lethal wounds on her. The small girl succumbed to injuries immediately.
Shockingly, Munda then reportedly packed up the deceased child's body and abandoned it on the side of the road.
On being informed, the Pangeri police immediately arrived at the scene and nabbed Munda. The body of the deceased girl was recovered by the authorities and sent for a post-mortem examination.
This heinous crime marks the third such crime in the Pengeri area within the past three months where children are being killed by their fathers using sharp weapons.
Locals are extremely concerned by the horrific incident and have demanded Vikram Munda's harsh punishment, expressing outrage and seeking justice for the innocent victim.
Earlier last month, a heartbreaking incident occurred near Barpeta Road in lower Assam, where a mother allegedly killed her 40-day-old daughter.
As per the report, the accused, identified as Nazmina Khatun, is a resident of the Dhupguri area of Barpeta Road. She brutally killed her daughter due to financial problems. As per sources, the mother allegedly killed the newborn by throwing her into a nearby pond. She threw it while the baby was sleeping.
Following the horrific crime, Simlaguri police reached the scene and nabbed the mother. Information received indicates that the mother took this extreme step due to poverty.
After being interrogated, the mother confessed to her crime.
