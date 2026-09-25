Assam: Fire Guts Five Shops in’s Bokakhat, Losses Estimated at Over Rs 70 Lakh

Guwahati: Fire broke out in Bokakhat late on Thursday night, gutting five business establishments and causing preliminary losses estimated at more than Rs 70 lakh. The fire was reported around midnight at Borjuri Gaon in Golaghat district. The blaze reportedly spread rapidly to adjoining shops, leaving little time for shopkeepers to salvage their belongings.

Among the worst affected was a motorcycle repair garage jointly operated by Ramen Das, Rinku Das and Ajay Das. Around 15 motorcycles left at the garage for repairs were completely destroyed in the fire.

The blaze is suspected to have originated at a computer shop owned by Suraj Baske, although the exact cause has not yet been established. A nearby salon was also severely damaged. Salon owner Naresh Thakur, who was present when the fire broke out, reportedly managed to remove only three gas cylinders before the flames spread.

The fire also engulfed a hotel owned by Tarun Karmakar and a pan shop.

Fire Brigade team rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control. The incident caused extensive damage to the establishments and their products.