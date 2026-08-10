Assam Flood: An Initiative for Flood Relief Drive by Voice of Environment (VoE) at Sivasagar

Guwahati: Voice of Environment (A Scientific and Environmental Organisation) recently carried out a small initiative for a flood relief drive in the flood-affected areas of the Sivasagar, Assam to provide immediate humanitarian assistance to families severely impacted by the ongoing disastrous flood situation.

The relief drive was organized in response to the urgent needs of affected communities and people who have been struggling with disrupted livelihoods, damaged homes, and limited access to essential supplies due to rising floodwaters. The Voice of Environment team, led by Lakhi Narayan Deuri, Mcdonald Choudhury, and Pallabi Saikia, led the drive in the Nepali Khuti area, Santok village, and reached several affected localities. It distributed essential grocery items, drinking water support materials, basic life-sustaining items, clothing, and straw for animals (fodder) to the most vulnerable families and localities.

Following this, the same team, VoE-led by environmentalist Moharana Choudhury and Prasanta Mech, reached out to Nowjan village in Sivsagar district, interacted with the flood-hit area, distributed essential items, and highlighted health and hygiene aspects. The team also tried to reach one of the worst flood-hit areas, 2No Panbecha Saporichuk area, where the water level is still submerging. The team, led by Bitu Gogoi and others, distributed items, visited homes and schools in the area, and interacted with local people. The team also tried to understand the real-time situation of the area through a drone survey and a visual collection team led by Lakhi Narayan Deuri and others.

Voice of Environment (VoE) acknowledged the collective effort behind the initiative and expressed heartfelt gratitude to all volunteers, local supporters, and well-wishers whose contributions, both in kind and in service, made the relief operation possible. The organization emphasized that such community-driven support plays a crucial role in responding effectively during natural disasters.

VoE also reiterated its commitment to environmental responsibility and community welfare, stating that it will continue to stand with affected populations during emergencies and work towards sustainable support systems for disaster-impacted regions.

Through this small initiative, Voice of Environment once again reaffirmed its dedication to humanitarian service and its mission of supporting communities in times of environmental crisis as before.

In addition to material support, the team at VoE engaged directly with residents to understand their current challenges, including food insecurity, shelter issues, and health concerns. They also tried to support them with mental motivation and educated them about the dos and don’ts during the post-flood and such environmental disasters. This interaction helped the organization understand the ground realities, identify further environmental challenges, and plan future capacity building and learning. Environmentalist Moharana Choudhury also added that the organization acknowledged the collective efforts of volunteers, local community support, and well-wishers whose contributions in the form of motivation, materials, and voluntary service made the relief initiative possible.

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