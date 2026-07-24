Assam Flood Crisis Still Critical, Says CM; Central Team to Visit State on July 25

Guwahati: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday reviewed the flood situation and the progress of relief and rescue operations with senior officials, saying the state is facing an unprecedented disaster due to exceptionally heavy rainfall in Nagaland and Upper Assam.

Addressing a press conference after the review meeting, the Chief Minister said unusually high rainfall in Nagaland's Wokha, Mon and Mokokchung districts, along with heavy rain in parts of Assam, led to a sudden rise in water levels, severely affecting Charaideo, Sivasagar and Jorhat. He said floodwaters could not drain into the Brahmaputra because of the river's high water level.

Sarma said 10 people have died in Charaideo, while 21 people lost their lives in Sivasagar. Across Assam, the flood death toll has risen to 47, with eight people still missing.

The Chief Minister admitted that relief teams have not yet been able to reach all affected areas. While assistance has reached every part of Charaideo, nearly 30 per cent of Nazira and around 20 per cent of Sivasagar constituency remain inaccessible due to floodwaters. However, he said relief operations have reached most parts of Mahmora, Sonari and Dimow.

He said relief materials are being sent from Guwahati, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia, while country boats have been brought from neighbouring districts to reach marooned villages. The government is also exploring better ways to carry out airdrops without damaging relief materials.

The Chief Minister said a Central team will visit Assam on July 25 to assess the damage. He added that ministers from the Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Health and Education departments will visit the affected districts in the coming days to assess losses and plan rehabilitation measures.

Sarma also urged residents of Golaghat and Sarupathar to remain cautious as water is expected to be released from the NEEPCO Doyang project over the next two days. He said he would soon revisit the flood-hit districts of Charaideo and Sivasagar to monitor the situation.