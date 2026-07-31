Assam Flood Death Toll Reaches 80; Over 2.12 Lakh People Still Affected

Guwahati: The death toll in Assam floods has risen to 80 after 2 more people died in Sivasagar district, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said on Friday.

According to the latest flood bulletin, 2,12,400 people are still affected by the floods across eight districts: Golaghat, Sivasagar, Biswanath, Charaideo, Kamrup (Metropolitan), Jorhat, Dhemaji and Nagaon. Floodwaters continue to affect 437 villages under 21 revenue circles.

Among the affected districts, Charaideo has the highest number of flood-hit people, followed by Sivasagar and Jorhat. However, the overall flood situation has improved, with the number of affected people dropping from more than 3 lakh earlier this week.

The government is running 216 relief camps and relief distribution centres, where 71,416 people are staying. Rescue and relief work is being carried out by the Army, NDRF, SDRF, Fire and Emergency Services, police and district administration.

Floodwaters have damaged 17,198.09 hectares of farmland, while roads, bridges, embankments and other public property have also been affected. The Dhansiri River is still flowing above the danger mark at Numaligarh.

The floods have also affected nearly 2.97 lakh livestock and poultry across the state. During the last 24 hours, the administration distributed rice, pulses, salt and mustard oil to flood-affected families.

According to the previous ASDMA report, 1,517 houses were completely damaged, 7,099 houses were partially damaged, 29,987 people have been evacuated, and 2 people are still missing.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a six-month loan repayment relief for flood-affected borrowers in Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat and Golaghat districts. He also said the state has requested the Centre for a special financial package to support relief and rehabilitation work.