Assam Flood Crisis Continues as Death Toll Reaches 89

Guwahati: The overall death toll from this year's floods in Assam has risen to 89, including one death reported due to urban flooding in Guwahati, even as inundation continues to affect around 7,000 people in Kamrup (Metropolitan), according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority report.

In the Urban Flood Report, flooding is currently confined to Kamrup (Metropolitan), with three revenue circles - Sonapur, Guwahati and Dispur and 11 villages and localities remaining affected.

An estimated 7,000 people have been impacted, including 4,800 men, 2,030 women and 170 children. Also, the report said one person has lost their life due to the urban flooding, while no one has been reported missing.

With no relief camps currently in operation, authorities are assisting relief distribution centres, benefiting 6,790 affected people. The report also stated that no damage has been reported to houses, livestock or public infrastructure, including roads and bridges.

Meanwhile, Rescue operations are being conducted by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Fire and Emergency Services, Civil Defence volunteers, the District Disaster Response Force (DDRF) and the local administration. So far, five boats have been deployed, and 300 people have been evacuated from affected areas.

Relief materials distributed in the affected areas include 12,000 litres of mineral water, 250 tarpaulins, 12,000 packets of biscuits, 30,000 candles and 5,000 packets of bread.

The latest assessment was generated by ASDMA on Tuesday, with authorities continuing to monitor the situation across the affected localities.