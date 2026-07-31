Assam Flood Relief: Families to Get Rs 15,000 Aid, Schools to Reopen from August 9

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced a fresh package of relief and rehabilitation measures for families affected by the recent floods in Upper Assam.

The announcements were made as the state government stepped up efforts to restore normalcy in the worst-hit districts of Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat and Golaghat.

The key relief measures announced by the Chief Minister include:

Rs 15,000 immediate financial assistance for eligible flood-affected families from August 2 or 3.

Damage assessment survey to begin on August 7 in Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat and Golaghat, with officials directed to complete the exercise within 15 days.

Rs 8 crore released for the distribution of school uniforms to affected students.

Free textbooks have already been dispatched to ensure students can resume their studies.

Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 lakh financial assistance for each flood-affected school to undertake cleaning and restoration work.

Schools in the four affected districts are proposed to reopen from August 9, subject to improvement in the flood situation.

A team of ministers will visit Upper Assam to monitor relief, rehabilitation and recovery work.

Special development packages will be prepared for Charaideo and Sivasagar to rebuild damaged roads and other critical infrastructure.

The Chief Minister said the government is committed to ensuring that affected families receive timely assistance and that rehabilitation work is completed at the earliest.

He added that restoring education, repairing public infrastructure and supporting flood-hit communities remain the state's top priorities.