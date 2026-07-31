Meta India Officials Face FIR Over Alleged Anti-PM Modi Content on Social Media

Guwahati: The Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police have registered an FIR against Meta India officials and several social media account handlers over the alleged circulation of objectionable content targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Facebook and Instagram.

The case was registered following a complaint filed by the BJP's social media wing, which alleged that morphed, abusive and derogatory content related to the Prime Minister was widely shared during the CJP-led NEET paper leak agitation.

Confirming the development, Hyderabad Cyber Crime DCP Aravind Babu said an FIR has been registered based on the complaint and that the matter is under investigation.

The Telangana BJP has demanded strict legal action against those responsible for creating, sharing and amplifying the content, as well as against those who allegedly enabled and monetised it on digital platforms.

Telangana BJP chief spokesperson N. V. Subhash said the party had approached the Cyber Crime Police seeking action under relevant legal provisions and said while Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution guarantees freedom of speech and expression, Article 19(2) allows reasonable restrictions in the interest of sovereignty, public order, decency and morality.

Also, social media platforms should not become tools for political radicalisation or coordinated abuse. He added that the BJP's complaint is not aimed at suppressing criticism but at addressing what it described as organised abuse and character assassination.

Furthermore, He said digital platforms operating in India must comply with Indian laws and cannot claim immunity if they fail to act against objectionable content despite being alerted.