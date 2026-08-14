Assam Flood Situation Improves, Over 77,500 Still Affected Across Four Districts

Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam showed signs of improvement on Thursday, with the number of affected people declining to over 77,500 across four districts, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Golaghat continued to remain the worst-hit district, with nearly 35,000 people affected by the floods. Nagaon followed with around 20,000 affected people, while nearly 13,000 people were impacted in Sivasagar.

The latest figure marks a decline from the previous day, when around 87,000 people across the four districts were affected by the floods.

No new flood-related death was reported on Thursday, keeping Assam’s flood death toll this year at 103.

Authorities are continuing relief operations in the affected areas. A total of 70 relief camps and relief distribution centres are currently operational across Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon and Sivasagar, providing assistance to 7,358 people.

During the last 24 hours, relief agencies distributed 17.35 quintals of rice, 3.11 quintals of dal, 0.93 quintals of salt and 68.76 litres of mustard oil among affected residents.

Despite the gradual improvement, floodwaters continue to affect 370 villages in the state. Nearly 9,909 hectares of cropland have been damaged, while several districts have also reported damage to embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure.

The Dhansiri River at Numaligarh continued to flow above the danger level, indicating that the flood threat has not completely subsided in parts of the state.

The floods have also caused significant losses to livestock, with around 45,540 domestic animals and poultry affected, according to the ASDMA bulletin.

Authorities continue to monitor river levels and the situation in vulnerable areas while relief and rehabilitation measures remain underway.