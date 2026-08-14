Dibrugarh School Faces Scrutiny Over Rotten Food, Headmaster Dispute

Dibrugarh: Marwari Hindi High School in Dibrugarh has come under scrutiny after an inspection by the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and a media team reportedly found foul-smelling and damaged food items on the school premises.

The discovery has raised concerns over food safety and hygiene at the institution, particularly regarding the storage and handling of food linked to the mid-day meal programme.

School representatives, however, claimed that the mid-day meal service had been discontinued several years ago. This has led to questions about why the food items were still present on the premises and how long they had been stored.

AASU members questioned the school authorities about the condition of the food and sought details about the current status of the mid-day meal scheme. The student body has called for an investigation into the matter.

The school is already facing controversy over its administration, including a dispute over the functioning of two headmasters. Allegations suggest that the school management committee has limited the authority of government-appointed headmistress Rajani Sharma while allowing mathematics teacher Ram Niraj Singh to function as headmaster.

Students have also alleged that Singh has not been regularly conducting classes for nearly two years, raising further concerns about the academic environment at the school.

Apart from the administrative dispute, complaints have also emerged over basic facilities. Students have reportedly raised concerns about inadequate drinking water and non-functional ceiling fans in several classrooms.

The developments have triggered dissatisfaction among students, parents and a section of teachers. AASU has demanded intervention from the education department to examine the allegations and address the issues affecting the institution.

Meanwhile, allegations have also surfaced against school management committee president Nirmal Beria and secretary Mahabir Bagodia, with some individuals claiming that there were plans to close the government school and replace it with a private institution. The allegation has not been independently verified, and the school management committee's response is awaited.

With multiple issues now surrounding the institution, demands are growing for the education department to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the food items, the status of the mid-day meal programme, the administrative dispute and the condition of basic facilities at the school.

The matter has also renewed concerns over the need for regular monitoring of government schools to ensure food safety, proper administration and adequate facilities for students.