Assam Flood Tragedy: CM Visits Home of 13-Year-Old Who Died Saving His Beloved Puppy

Sivasagar: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the family of 13-year-old Hridip Panika in Sivasagar district and offered his condolences after the teenager lost his life while trying to rescue his pet puppy during the recent floods.

During his visit to the Panika family's home in Bamun Pukhuri village under Nazira, the Chief Minister met Hridip's parents, Deepak Panika and Parbati Panika, who were overwhelmed with grief over the loss of their only child.

Sarma consoled the bereaved family and assured them of all possible government assistance.

"I can help you in every possible way. I will build your house and do everything I can, but I cannot bring your son back."

Recalling the tragic incident, Hridip's father, Deepak Panika, said his son was swept away by floodwaters while trying to save the family's three-month-old puppy, Borun.

"He was our only son. He saved the dog, but he was swept away," Deepak said, adding that Hridip was a Class 8 student at Model School.

He also spoke about the strong bond between Hridip and the puppy, saying the boy had brought Borun home when the animal was just one-and-a-half months old and had raised him with great care and affection.

Hridip's mother, Parbati Panika, said the family had desperately tried to escape the rising floodwaters but could not save their son.

As floodwaters inundated Bamun Pukhuri village, Hridip jumped into the strong current after seeing Borun being swept away. While the puppy survived, the teenager was carried away by the floodwaters. His body was recovered later after an extensive search operation.

The Chief Minister assured the family that the state government would extend all possible support in their time of need.