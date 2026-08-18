Assam Floods: 31,900 Still Affected Across Four Districts, Death Toll Hits 105

Guwahati: Assam’s flood situation showed signs of improvement on Monday, with the number of affected people declining to around 31,900 across four districts. However, one more person lost their life after drowning in floodwaters in Sivasagar, taking the state’s flood-related death toll this year to 105, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

The affected districts are Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon and Sivasagar. Nagaon remains the worst-hit, with nearly 20,000 people affected, while more than 5,000 people are affected in Jorhat and over 4,500 in Sivasagar.

The situation has improved considerably compared with the previous day, when nearly 52,000 people in five districts were affected by the floods.

Authorities are continuing relief operations through 15 relief camps and distribution centres across the four affected districts. Around 2,782 people are currently receiving assistance at these facilities.

Despite the gradual improvement, floodwaters continue to inundate 147 villages in the state. The floods have also damaged around 3,198.77 hectares of agricultural land.

According to ASDMA, several embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have suffered damage due to the floods.

The deluge has also affected livestock and poultry, with 16,323 animals reported to have been impacted across the state.

While water levels have receded in several areas, authorities continue to monitor the situation and maintain relief operations in the remaining flood-affected regions.