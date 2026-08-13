Assam Flood Death Toll Rises to 103, Over 86,800 People Still Affected

Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam showed signs of improvement, with the number of affected people dropping to around 87,000. However, the death toll increased to 103 following two more flood-related deaths.

The latest Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin reported that two people drowned in the past 24 hours, one in Sivasagar and another in Karbi Anglong.

Four districts Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon and Sivasagar continue to remain affected by the floods. Golaghat has recorded the highest number of affected people at more than 42,000, while Nagaon has around 20,000 and Sivasagar nearly 15,000 affected residents.

The situation has improved compared to Tuesday, when nearly 1.13 lakh people were affected across the four districts.

Relief operations continue across the affected areas, with 79 relief camps and distribution centres functioning in five districts. Around 13,011 people are currently taking shelter or receiving assistance at these centres.

Authorities have also stepped up the distribution of essential supplies. In the last 24 hours, relief agencies provided 96.55 quintals of rice, 18.26 quintals of dal, 5.41 quintals of salt and 204.81 litres of mustard oil to affected families.

Despite the improvement in the overall situation, floodwaters continue to affect 433 villages and have damaged 10,884.27 hectares of cropland. Several embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have also suffered damage.

The Dhansiri River at Numaligarh remains above the danger level, while floods have affected 32,944 domestic animals and poultry across the state.