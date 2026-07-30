Assam Floods: Central Team Concludes District Visits, Reviews Damage and Relief

Guwahati: The Assam government has urged the Centre to provide greater assistance for flood-hit areas after a six-member Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) completed its assessment of the recent floods in eastern Assam.

At a review meeting held at Janata Bhawan in Dispur, state officials informed the central team that the floods in Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat and Golaghat were unlike previous flood events, with Charaideo and Sivasagar not being traditionally flood-prone districts.

Additional Chief Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management and ASDMA Chief Executive Officer L. Sweety Changsan presented a detailed report on the causes of the floods, the extent of the damage and the challenges faced during rescue and relief operations.

The state government told the delegation that exceptionally heavy rainfall in Nagaland's Mokokchung, Wokha and Mon districts on July 19, along with intense rainfall in Charaideo and Sivasagar, triggered widespread flooding across eastern Assam.

Officials said rescue operations were carried out by the SDRF, NDRF, Fire and Emergency Services, local volunteers and other agencies. Relief materials have been distributed to affected families, while essential relief kits containing rice, dal, mustard oil, salt and candles are being supplied to the worst-hit districts.

The government also informed the team that the assessment of losses is still underway and that a detailed flood memorandum will be submitted to the Centre after the flood season. It requested the IMCT to consider relaxing SDRF assistance norms so that more support can be extended to affected families.

The IMCT, led by M. Ramachandrudu, Joint Secretary (DM-II) in the Ministry of Home Affairs, visited Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat and Golaghat between July 26 and 28 to assess the flood damage.

The central team assured the Assam government that it would submit its observations and recommendations to the Government of India after completing the assessment.

The review meeting was attended by officials from various state departments, district administrations and central agencies, including the NDRF, Indian Army, Northeast Frontier Railway, Food Corporation of India (FCI), BSNL and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).