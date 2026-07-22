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Assam Floods Continue to Impact Many Districts, Over 7.27 Lakh People Affected

There has also been widespread property and livestock damage caused by flood water. 401 houses have been destroyed completely and 1,848 houses have been partially damaged
Assam Floods
Assam Floods Continue to Impact Many Districts, Over 7.27 Lakh People Affected
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Guwahati: The Assam Government's latest flood situation update (29th April – 21st July 2026) confirms that the state is still facing a serious flood situation, as 25 districts have been affected by the flooding, with over 7.27 lakh people impacted.

According to the official data, 74 revenue circles and 1,700 villages are hit by floods in  Assam. Government have set up 95 relief camps which currently are hosting 18,574 people, and 469 relief distribution centres are distributing the necessary supplies to the affected.

As per the report, 31 people have  lost their lives due to floods and one due to urban flooding in Kamrup Metropolitan district. Three persons are still missing including from Dhemaji, Charaideo and Karbi Anglong.

There has also been widespread property and livestock damage caused by flood water. 401 houses have been destroyed completely and 1,848 houses have been partially damaged. Also, 185 animals such as cattle, small livestock  and poultry have washed away and died during the flooding.

The affected  districts are: Goalpara, Cachar, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Biswanath, Charaideo, Nalbari, Bajali, Chirang, Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon, Baksa, Sivasagar, Darrang, Sonitpur, Tinsukia, Udalguri, Golaghat, Nagaon, Karbi Anglong, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan and Hojai.

The Assam Government continues to monitor the situation closely, with relief and rehabilitation efforts underway in the flood-affected areas.

 

Also Read-BJP Lauds Himanta-Led Administration for Round-the-Clock Flood Relief and Rehabilitation Efforts in Assam

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Kamrup Metropolitan
Assam Floods
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