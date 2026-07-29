Assam Floods: Death Toll Climbs to 75; More Than 3.32 Lakh People Still Affected

Guwahati: The death toll from the ongoing floods in Assam climbed to 75 after seven more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said on Tuesday, July 28.

All seven fatalities were reported from Sivasagar district, which continues to be among the worst-affected regions in the state.

According to ASDMA's latest report, floods are currently affecting seven districts: Sivasagar, Charaideo, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon, Sonitpur and Kamrup Metropolitan. Although the number of flood-hit districts has reduced, several areas remain severely impacted.

Floodwaters have affected 3,32,639 people across 622 villages spread over 21 revenue circles. Many residents continue to struggle as homes remain inundated, livelihoods have been disrupted, and public infrastructure has suffered damage. The ASDMA also confirmed that no incidents of urban flooding have been reported anywhere in Assam at present.

The agriculture sector has been badly hit, with nearly 45,341.98 hectares of farmland still submerged. The extensive crop damage has added to the hardships faced by farmers during the ongoing monsoon season.

Rescue, relief and rehabilitation operations are continuing in the affected districts. Authorities said they are closely monitoring the flood situation while working to restore essential services and provide assistance to affected families.