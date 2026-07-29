Assam Floods: Himanta Biswa Sarma Announces Rs 15,000 Relief for 1 Lakh Families, Rs 9 Lakh Aid for Victims' Kin

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced a series of relief measures for people affected by the devastating floods in the state, including financial assistance for bereaved families, students and over one lakh severely affected households.

Sharing the announcements, the Chief Minister said the government would "leave no stone unturned in supporting flood-affected people and helping them rebuild their lives.

Among the key decisions, the state government will provide Rs 4 lakh as ex gratia to the families of those who died due to the floods without requiring a post-mortem examination. Families of persons who remain missing for more than 30 days will also be eligible for Rs 4 lakh ex gratia, subject to due process.

In addition, the Chief Minister announced Rs 5 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the families of deceased persons. This assistance will be provided over and above the Rs 4 lakh ex gratia, taking the total financial support to Rs 9 lakh.

To help families meet immediate needs, the government will provide Rs 15,000 in cash relief to more than one lakh severely flood-affected households.

The government also announced special support under the Orunodoi scheme. Beneficiaries in the flood-hit districts of Charaideo, Jorhat, Golaghat and Sivasagar will receive Rs 2,500 for August, with Orunodoi payments resuming from August 1.

Meanwhile, Students in severely flood-affected districts will receive educational assistance from August 1. Higher Secondary students will get a Rs 1,000 book grant, undergraduate students Rs 3,000, and postgraduate students Rs 5,000. The government will also distribute free textbooks to all school students and provide financial assistance for purchasing school uniforms.

To support students who lost important documents in the floods, the state government will reissue Class X and XII marksheets and certificates free of cost.

The Chief Minister further announced that the assessment of damage to houses, livestock, fisheries and crops will begin on August 3, after which compensation will be provided to eligible families.