Assam: Former BJP Leader Jayanta Bora Secures Congress Ticket in Behali

Guwhati: Amidst the ongoing lack of consensus among the members of the United Opposition Forum regarding the candidate for the Behali constituency byelections, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee has named Jayanta Bora as their candidate from the constituency.

Jayanta Bora, who was a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party until quite recently, has managed to secure a ticket from the Congress party. He will now be competing in the byelections which is due in a few days.

The Behali constituency of the state had become a cause of conflict among the united opposition forum of a total of fifteen parties in Assam. This standstill regarding the candidate from the constituency led to Assam Congress senior leader Bhupen Borah resigning from the post of the President of the United Opposition Forum.

Assam will see byelections in a total of five Legislative Assembly Constituencies including Dholai, Samaguri, Behali, Bongaigaon, and Sidli. These LACs became vacant after the previously elected representatives were elected to the Lok Sabha because of the recent general elections. While Congress had already announced the candidates for four constituencies, the other parties wanted a different party candidate for Behali. Although Bhupen Bora tried to defuse the situation and appealed to the party's high command regarding the same, the same was later denied, which led to cracks appearing in the coalition and Bhupen Bora resigning as the president on Wednesday.