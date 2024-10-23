Meghalaya: BJP's Bernard Marak to Contest Gambegre By-Election

A Correspondent

Shillong: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday fielded Bernard Marak for the Gambegre bye-election. The candidature of Marak was approved by the central leadership of the BJP. The bye-election to the Gambegre seat was necessitated after Saleng A Sangma resigned after he was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Tura Parliamentary seat.

It may be mentioned that three political parties have so far announced their candidates for the Gambegre bypoll.

The ruling NPP has nominated Chief Minister Conrad Sangma’s wife Mehtab Chandee Sangma. The Trinamool Congress has decided to field Sadhiarani M. Sangma for the contest. Sadhiarani is the wife of former minister Zenith M. Sangma. She is also a sitting MDC from Dengnakpara constituency.

Sadhiarani had contested from the Gambegre seat twice in the past. In the 2023 Assembly election, she lost to Saleng Sangma by a margin of 2,871 votes.

Last week the Congress nominated the name of Jingjang M. Marak as the candidate for the Gambegre bye-election. The bye-election will be held on November 13.

The notification for the election was issued on October 18 following which candidates can start filling their nomination. The last date for filling the nomination is October 25. The scrutiny of nominations will be held on October 28 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is October 30.

