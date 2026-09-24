Assam : ‘Go Back’ Slogans, Black Flags Disrupt Congress Rally in Dhing

Guwahati: Today, a Congress bike rally in Dhing Assembly constituency was met with protests, as a section of local residents raised “Go Back” slogans, displayed black flags and burnt an effigy resembling Congress candidate Sibamoni Bora.

The rally was organised as part of the Congress campaign for the upcoming Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election. It began at the party’s Rajiv Bhawan in Dhing and proceeded through different parts of the constituency.

The situation reportedly became tense when the rally reached Dhaniabhati Poali Bazar, where protesters gathered and displayed black flags. They also raised slogans against Bora and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi.

An effigy resembling Bora was reportedly burnt during the protest. The immediate reason for the demonstration was not clear. However, similar protests earlier this month saw people alleging that Bora had not done enough work in the area during her tenure as an MLA. These allegations have not been independently verified.

The Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election is scheduled for 6th October , with Bora contesting as the Congress candidate. Her candidature was formally announced by the party on 15th September .

The protests come amid heightened political activity in the constituency ahead of polling.