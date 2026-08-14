New RCC Bridge Inaugurated in Jalukbari to Improve Connectivity for Thousands

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Today inaugurated a newly constructed RCC bridge connecting Bamunorjan Road with Forest School Road in Jalukbari under the Mukhyamantrir Unnata Pakipoth Aachoni.

The new bridge has been constructed at a cost of more than Rs 2.56 crore and has a total length of 32.40 metres. It replaces the old wooden bridge, which had become dilapidated over the years and was no longer adequate to meet the growing transportation needs of the area.

The newly inaugurated bridge is expected to significantly improve road connectivity in the Jalukbari area and provide a safer and more convenient route for residents.

The bridge will directly benefit thousands of people living in and around Garigaon, Baripara, Bhakunda, Jeutipara and Noapara, making daily travel between these areas easier and more efficient.

The improved connectivity is also expected to facilitate the movement of vehicles and pedestrians and reduce difficulties faced by residents while commuting between the connected roads.

The project is part of the state government’s efforts to strengthen road and bridge infrastructure and improve connectivity in urban and semi-urban areas of Assam.