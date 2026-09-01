Assam: Government Distributes Over 1,000 Braille Units to Visually Impaired People Under NDA 3 Initiative

Guwahati: The Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that more than 1,000 Braille units have been distributed to visually impaired people across the state as part of the first 100 days of the NDA 3 government.

In asocial media post-Twitter, Sarma said the initiative was aimed at supporting the learning journey of visually impaired people and promoting greater access to education.

“While some of my young friends may not be able to see the development happening in Assam, they will definitely be a part of this transformation,” the Chief Minister said. The distribution was carried out under the state government’s #100DaysOfNDA3 initiative, which highlights key measures undertaken during the first 100 days of its latest term.

Braille is a tactile system of reading and writing that uses raised-dot patterns, enabling people who are blind or visually impaired to access written information. It plays an important role in inclusive education and improving access to learning resources.

Sarma, who began his second consecutive term as Chief Minister in May 2026, has been highlighting various initiatives undertaken by his government.