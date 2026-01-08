Visually Impaired Youth Denied Job Due to Medical Board's Alleged Irregularities

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A visually impaired youth was allegedly denied a government appointment due to irregularities in a medical board assessment conducted at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), the Drishtihin Parishad, Assam (DPA), alleged on Tuesday.

The Parishad stated that Sanjay Pathak, who studied at the Guwahati Blind High School between 2001 and 2012 and had passed the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination, was selected for a post in the Education Department through the ADRE examination. Despite holding a disability certificate issued by GMCH in 2001 that declared him visually impaired, the medical board reportedly assessed him as having normal vision and sought to withhold his appointment.

The Parishad described the incident as deeply unfortunate and alleged that arbitrary actions by the medical board were depriving genuine candidates of their rightful employment opportunities. It urged the Assam government to immediately intervene, stop such practices and ensure that deserving candidates received appointments without discrimination.

The issue was discussed at a meeting of the organization, during which a new committee was formed. Himangshu Nath was appointed president, Arup Barman working president and Nipul Kalita secretary. The newly constituted body resolved to intensify efforts for the welfare and rights of persons with visual impairment.

The Parishad further alleged that persons with disabilities continued to face neglect from the state government. It said the new leadership would work in coordination with the Pratibandhi Suraksha Sangstha, Assam (PSSA) to raise concerns related to disability rights and questioned the ruling BJP’s commitment to ensuring equality and dignity for visually impaired citizens.

