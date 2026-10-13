Assam Government Highlights Smarter Water Management Under JJM 2.0

Guwahati: The Assam government has highlighted the role of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) 2.0 in improving water governance through real-time monitoring, efficient system management and faster grievance redressal.

In an update shared by the Chief Minister’s Office, the government said the initiative, associated with Jal Jeevan Mission Assam, aims to build a connected, accountable and future-ready water management system across the state.

The update highlighted how technology-driven monitoring could make water infrastructure more efficient by enabling authorities to track water supply systems and respond to issues more quickly.

Using the concept of a smartphone interface as an example, the government illustrated how different aspects of water management could be monitored digitally. These include water flow, water quality checks, meter activity, maintenance tracking, asset mapping and complaint resolution.

The illustrative interface showed indicators such as “Flow ON”, “Quality CHECKED”, “Meter ACTIVE”, “Maintenance TRACKED”, “Asset MAPPED” and “Complaint RESOLVED”, emphasising the importance of monitoring water supply infrastructure and ensuring timely responses to problems.

The initiative seeks to strengthen accountability and improve the efficiency of water service delivery by making relevant information easier to track and manage.

Through JJM 2.0, the Assam government aims to move towards a smarter water governance framework that uses technology to support reliable water supply and more responsive public services.