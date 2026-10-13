Namdapha Tiger Reserve Staff Threaten Work Boycott Over Six Months Unpaid Wages

Guwahati: Employees of Namdapha National Park and Tiger Reserve in Arunachal Pradesh have threatened to vacate their camps and suspend work if their pending wages are not released within 10 days.

In a memorandum submitted to the Conservator of Forests and Field Director in Miao, contingency and Project Tiger staff said their wages for April to September 2026 remained unpaid despite their continued efforts to protect and manage the reserve.

The employees said the delay had severely affected their ability to meet essential household expenses, including food, children’s school fees, medical costs, electricity bills and cooking gas charges.

As per the memorandum, several employees initially relied on credit from local shopkeepers to meet their daily needs. However, as their debts continued to accumulate, shopkeepers stopped extending credit, forcing some workers to borrow money from lenders and incur additional interest payments.

The employees also expressed concern over the approaching festive season, saying the absence of wages had made it difficult for their families to afford essential provisions, clothing and other customary expenses.

They alleged that delayed payments had become a recurring problem, forcing them to submit representations and stage peaceful protests to secure their dues. Such delays, they said, had undermined their morale, dignity and financial security.

The employees have demanded payment of all outstanding wages within 10 days of the memorandum’s submission. Failing this, they warned that they would vacate their camps and organise a peaceful protest in accordance with the law.

Invoking the slogan “No Pay, No Work”, they said they would not resume duties until their full wages for the six-month period were released.