Assam Government Investing in Youth Through Mukhyamantrir Jibon Prerona Scheme

Guwahati: The Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that the state government is investing in the future of its youth through the Mukhyamantrir Jibon Prerona Scheme, aimed at supporting graduates as they prepare for competitive examinations and pursue new career opportunities.

Sarma said the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to standing alongside young graduates during the crucial period between completing their education and securing employment.

“Assam Government is investing in its youth. Through the Mukhyamantrir Jibon Prerona Scheme, we are standing beside our graduates as they prepare for competitive examinations and explore new opportunities,” Sarma said.

As per the scheme’s publicity material, the Assam government has allocated Rs 118.58 crore for the initiative for the 2026–27 financial year. The scheme seeks to provide financial support to eligible graduates, helping them continue their preparation for competitive examinations and improve their prospects of securing employment.

The initiative is part of the state government’s broader efforts to promote youth empowerment and provide support during the transition from higher education to employment.

The government expects the scheme to help young graduates access better opportunities while encouraging them to pursue competitive examinations and other career pathways.