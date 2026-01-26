Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mukhyamantrir Eti Koli Duti Paat scheme

A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday centrally inaugurated the Assam Government’s ‘Mukhyamantrir Eti Koli Duti Paat’ scheme to mark the completion of 200 years of tea industry in Assam.

The chief minister in his speech narrated various schemes taken up for tea workers like enhancement of reservation of seats from 27 to 40 in medical colleges this year and subsequent reservation in paramedical institutions of the state, addition of 100 more high schools besides the existing 120, facilities offered for games and sports, plans to organize Jhumoir dance at the national capital, and payment of Rs 8,000 for eligible Orunodoi scheme holders in February at the tea gardens.

CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that altogether 60,3927 tea workers would be presented cheques for five thousand rupees each on Sunday in similar functions held in different districts of Assam. “This is our acknowledgement of respect to you in recognition of your hard work for the growth and development of the tea industry for the last 200 years,” he said.

Just after the Eti Koli Duti Pat programme, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma also formally inaugurated and dedicated to the public a welcome arch constructed by the Doomdooma Municipal Board at the entrance of the town over Doomdooma-Dibru river bridge. The welcome arch has been built on the southern side of the said bridge at the town’s gateway at a cost of Rs 84 lakh with funds availed from the 15th Finance Commission.

Chief Minister Dr Sarma was accorded a warm welcome by local residents along with cultural troupes representing various communities. Amidst much enthusiasm and festive cheer, Dr Sarma formally inaugurated the structure.

Doomdooma MLA and Assam Cabinet Minister Rupesh Gowala, Chairperson of the Doomdooma Municipal Board (DMB) Kanta Bhattacharyya, MLA of Sadiya Bolin Chetia, Chairperson of the Tinsukia Municipal Board Pulak Chetia, Executive Officer of the DMB Bidyut Bikash Changmai, ward commissioners, and a large number of distinguished personalities were present at the inauguration.

