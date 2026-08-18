Biswajit Daimary Reviews Bodoland Silk Park, Stresses Global Market Potential

Guwahati: Today, Cabinet Minister Biswajit Daimary, visited the Bodoland Silk Park at Adabari in Kokrajhar and reviewed its ongoing activities and development. Daimary, who holds the portfolios of Handloom, Textiles and Sericulture, Sports and Youth Welfare, Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship, and Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture, interacted with BTC Sericulture Department Executive Member Karmeswar Ray and other officials during the visit.

The discussions focused on strengthening the silk sector, increasing production and expanding market opportunities for Bodoland silk. Daimary said Bodoland silk has significant market demand and considerable potential to reach national and international markets. He said the government would take steps to increase production, improve the quality of silk products and strengthen marketing initiatives, with a particular focus on exploring export opportunities.

The minister also stressed the need to develop the Bodoland Silk Park as a major hub for silk production and value addition. He said strengthening the facility would create better opportunities for local sericulture farmers, weavers and entrepreneurs.

The visit comes as efforts continue to promote Bodoland’s traditional silk products and expand their reach in wider markets.